Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 16,252 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,252 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 47.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in Bread Financial by 30.0% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Bread Financial by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BFH shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bread Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Bread Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.96. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.26 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.38%.

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

In related news, Director John J. Fawcett purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.02 per share, with a total value of $51,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,252.46. This trade represents a 18.27 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bread Financial Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

