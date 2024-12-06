Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on December 30th

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Endeavor Group has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Endeavor Group to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

NYSE:EDR traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,378,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,125. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 0.76. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 48,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,031.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,179,412.88. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 225,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,372,925 over the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

