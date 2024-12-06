Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,894,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,293,000 after purchasing an additional 19,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,724,000 after purchasing an additional 53,729 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Equinix by 302.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,082,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,820,000 after acquiring an additional 813,666 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Equinix by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 902,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,826,000 after acquiring an additional 159,576 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,965 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $961.62, for a total transaction of $2,851,203.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,211.78. The trade was a 49.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,900. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,262 shares of company stock worth $8,640,618. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $973.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $909.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $837.52. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.14 and a 52-week high of $994.03.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 153.65%.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.