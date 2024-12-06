European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN) Trading Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.70 and last traded at C$3.73. 130,571 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$3.76.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.84. The stock has a market cap of C$343.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, Director Julian Schonfeldt acquired 25,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.22 per share, with a total value of C$80,729.13. Also, Senior Officer Jenny Chou bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,468.00. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current portfolio of high-quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

