EVe Mobility Acquisition (NYSE:EVE) Trading 0.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. Approximately 360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 33,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EVe Mobility Acquisition from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition stock. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 902,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,975 shares during the quarter. EVe Mobility Acquisition accounts for about 0.4% of Berkley W R Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 5.78% of EVe Mobility Acquisition worth $10,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry.

