Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,026,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,039,317 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Exelon worth $2,636,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,174,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,169,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,862,000 after buying an additional 2,156,259 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.42.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

