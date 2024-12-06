ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. ExlService has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $47.37.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $472.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.73 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 22,813 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $954,952.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,254.50. The trade was a 18.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 3,645 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $160,562.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,580 shares in the company, valued at $642,249. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,458 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ExlService by 1.1% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ExlService by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 5.2% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ExlService by 2.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

