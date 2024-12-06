Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. reduced its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 4.2% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 67.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Exponent by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $100,076.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at $565,494.72. This trade represents a 15.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $123,539.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,645,352.18. This represents a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,103,065. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Trading Down 2.1 %

Exponent Announces Dividend

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $96.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.35. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $115.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

