Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.62 and traded as high as $23.96. Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF shares last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 2,818 shares traded.

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 million, a P/E ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65.

About Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF

The Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (FPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global real estate companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FPRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

