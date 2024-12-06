Financial Comparison: MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) versus Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR)

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Complete Solaria has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Complete Solaria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of Complete Solaria shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Complete Solaria -321.32% N/A -136.87% MACOM Technology Solutions 10.53% 12.91% 8.13%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Complete Solaria $87.62 million 1.51 -$269.55 million N/A N/A MACOM Technology Solutions $729.58 million 13.69 $76.86 million $1.03 133.92

MACOM Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Complete Solaria.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Complete Solaria and MACOM Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Complete Solaria 0 0 1 0 3.00 MACOM Technology Solutions 0 3 8 0 2.73

Complete Solaria presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 235.20%. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus target price of $125.91, indicating a potential downside of 8.72%. Given Complete Solaria’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Complete Solaria is more favorable than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats Complete Solaria on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria, Inc. provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions. It offers its products and services through third party sales partners. The company is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless base stations, high-capacity optical networks, radar, and medical systems and test and measurement applications. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/passive optical network; industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications; and data centers. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

