FireFly Metals (OTCMKTS:MNXMF) Shares Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

FireFly Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:MNXMF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 201,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 56,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.
FireFly Metals Stock Down 4.4 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62.
FireFly Metals Company Profile
FireFly Metals Ltd engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral deposits in Australia and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Green Bay Project; Pickle Grow Project; and Limestone Well Project. It primarily explores for gold, titanium, vanadium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Green Bay copper-gold project in Newfoundland, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FireFly Metals
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for FireFly Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireFly Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.