First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s previous close.
First Financial Bancorp. Stock Down 0.8 %
FFBC stock opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02.
First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $302.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2,976.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.
First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.
