First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.48 and traded as high as $87.81. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $87.53, with a volume of 10,124 shares changing hands.
First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $387.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.55.
First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.3051 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.