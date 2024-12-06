First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.48 and traded as high as $87.81. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $87.53, with a volume of 10,124 shares changing hands.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $387.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.55.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.3051 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 521,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,379,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 46,785 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 514.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 68,003 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $5,558,000.

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

