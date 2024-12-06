Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Five Below from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Five Below from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.35.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $115.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.78. Five Below has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $216.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 63.5% during the third quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

