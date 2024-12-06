Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.780-4.960 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. Five Below also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 3.230-3.410 EPS.

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $115.97 on Friday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.78.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Melius Research initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.