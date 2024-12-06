Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.780-4.960 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. Five Below also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 3.230-3.410 EPS.
NASDAQ FIVE opened at $115.97 on Friday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.78.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.
