Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 11,030 ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,350,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,039,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,327 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,731.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 463,496 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter worth about $8,723,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,484,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,307,000 after acquiring an additional 317,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.03.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

