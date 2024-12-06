Flow Traders U.S. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,508 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3239 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

