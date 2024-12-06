Flow Traders U.S. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (BATS:BLDG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its position in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (BATS:BLDG – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,389 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, ALM First Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 49.1% during the third quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 132,646 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Cambria Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS BLDG opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62.

Cambria Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (BLDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively-managed to provide exposure to the real estate sector and its related industries. Stocks are selected using Cambrias multi-factor algorithm. BLDG was launched on Sep 24, 2020 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (BATS:BLDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.