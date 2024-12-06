Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:BBSC opened at $73.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.59. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.29.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

