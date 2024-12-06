Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 300.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 422.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,252,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,074,000 after buying an additional 3,438,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Li Auto by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 432,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 93,904 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Li Auto by 708.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

