Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 29,536 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in XPeng by 5.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,421,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,369,000 after purchasing an additional 872,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in XPeng by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,910,000 after buying an additional 2,724,549 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,923,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 36.0% during the third quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 408,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 1,053.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 323,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 295,536 shares in the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $12.54 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPEV. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.80 target price (up previously from $8.20) on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday. China Renaissance upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Macquarie upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

