Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 4,504 Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.
Separately, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000.
Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:FXA opened at $63.85 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a 52-week low of $63.32 and a 52-week high of $68.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.92.
Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Profile
Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.