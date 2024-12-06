Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 4,504 Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Separately, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXA opened at $63.85 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a 52-week low of $63.32 and a 52-week high of $68.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.92.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.