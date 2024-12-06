Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 150.0% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.
Franco-Nevada Price Performance
FNV opened at $123.53 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $137.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.62.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.11 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is -45.57%.
Franco-Nevada Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
