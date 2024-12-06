Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 314.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 34,451 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 782.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $15,046,000.

NYSE EDU opened at $63.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average is $69.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.46. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $98.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.27. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $83.00 price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

