FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 160.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in FormFactor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $162,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,371,893.29. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FORM shares. StockNews.com lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.12.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

