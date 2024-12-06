Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Seaport Res Ptn

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FWONK. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Formula One Group stock opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71 and a beta of 0.18. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $61.23 and a 52-week high of $93.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.64.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $738,811.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $1,512,733.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,911 shares of company stock worth $2,403,701 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 176,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Further Reading

