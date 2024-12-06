Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.
Fortitude Gold Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of FTCO traded up 0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 5.30. 25,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,937. Fortitude Gold has a 1-year low of 3.61 and a 1-year high of 6.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of 5.36 and a 200-day moving average of 4.88.
Fortitude Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fortitude Gold
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.