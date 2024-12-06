Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Fortitude Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FTCO traded up 0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 5.30. 25,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,937. Fortitude Gold has a 1-year low of 3.61 and a 1-year high of 6.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of 5.36 and a 200-day moving average of 4.88.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Fortitude Gold (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

