Frank M. Svoboda Sells 14,340 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 14,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total value of $1,560,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,884.80. The trade was a 46.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GL opened at $106.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.04. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 8.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Globe Life by 7.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in Globe Life by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.3% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GL. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

