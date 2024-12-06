Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.46 and traded as low as $16.06. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 11,595 shares.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $138.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLBR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 63.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 384,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 148,765 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 46.0% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 441,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 139,265 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth $2,204,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 220.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 79,547 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth $123,000.

About Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

