Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

BEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.75 to $21.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,308,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,000,303.36. This trade represents a 0.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $336,142.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,341.80. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,375 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 250.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,587 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 517.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,406,324 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,594 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 44.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,998,574 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $60,421,000 after purchasing an additional 925,590 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 110.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after purchasing an additional 851,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 325.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 906,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 693,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.19%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

