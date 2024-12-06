Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 51 ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Frasers Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 22.54%.

Frasers Group stock opened at GBX 649.50 ($8.29) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 780.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 830.66. The firm has a market cap of £2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 729.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55. Frasers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 626.50 ($7.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 949.50 ($12.12).

In other news, insider David Daly bought 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.23) per share, for a total transaction of £19,891.80 ($25,381.91). 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

