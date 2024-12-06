FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.98 and traded as high as $47.29. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August shares last traded at $47.18, with a volume of 14,669 shares traded.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.60 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 68.2% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

