FY2024 EPS Estimates for PPTA Cut by National Bank Financial

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perpetua Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Perpetua Resources’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PPTA. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $13.25 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Perpetua Resources from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Perpetua Resources Price Performance

PPTA stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $807.61 million, a PE ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 0.22. Perpetua Resources has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96.

Institutional Trading of Perpetua Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 500.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources during the third quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Perpetua Resources

In related news, insider Alan Douglas Haslam sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $402,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,571 shares in the company, valued at $660,299.97. The trade was a 37.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

