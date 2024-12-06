FY2025 Earnings Estimate for OTCMKTS:NTIOF Issued By Cormark

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, December 5th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.55 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.67. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $7.45 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2026 earnings at $8.26 EPS.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cibc World Mkts lowered National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

NTIOF stock opened at $96.36 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $68.85 and a twelve month high of $100.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.80 and its 200-day moving average is $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.06.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.8081 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.81. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.93%.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.