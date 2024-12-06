Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Stock Price Down 7.2% – Should You Sell?

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56. 91,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 731,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

