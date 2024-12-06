Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Stock Price Down 7.2% – Should You Sell?

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56. 91,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 731,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GLMD
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Galmed Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- About the Markup Calculator
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.