Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Upgraded by UBS Group to Strong-Buy Rating

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Gen Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.
Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.
