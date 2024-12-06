Geoffrey Peters Gold Sells 1,000 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.11, for a total transaction of C$14,106.00.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE K traded down C$0.10 on Friday, hitting C$13.82. 1,694,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.39. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$6.46 and a twelve month high of C$14.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.70.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

