Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GEI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.70.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GEI

Gibson Energy Trading Up 6.5 %

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

TSE:GEI opened at C$25.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.71. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$19.42 and a 12 month high of C$26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.72%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.