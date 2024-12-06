GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.630-0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $753.0 million-$754.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $745.0 million. GitLab also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.22-0.23 EPS.

Shares of GitLab stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,827,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,719. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.12. GitLab has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTLB. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.58.

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 84,776 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total transaction of $5,056,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $75,662.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,825,254.40. This represents a 1.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,033 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,356. 21.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

