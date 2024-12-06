GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $205-206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.42 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.630-0.640 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTLB. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upped their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on GitLab from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.58.

GTLB traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.04. 5,829,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,455. GitLab has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $78.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.12.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 54.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 84,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total value of $5,056,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $75,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,825,254.40. The trade was a 1.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,033 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,356. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

