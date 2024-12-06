Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDM) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.97 and last traded at $24.97. 165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a $0.1042 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

