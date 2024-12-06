Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of GNL opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.65). Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $196.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.33%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,120,443.56. This trade represents a 5.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,093,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,897,000 after acquiring an additional 95,769 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,058,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 166,247 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 12,401.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,118,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Global Net Lease by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,607,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,345,000 after buying an additional 120,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

