Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$13.70 and last traded at C$13.72. Approximately 5,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.75.

Goodfellow Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35.

Get Goodfellow alerts:

Goodfellow (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$139.67 million for the quarter. Goodfellow had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 2.56%.

Goodfellow Cuts Dividend

Goodfellow Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Goodfellow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

(Get Free Report)

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials, and floor coverings in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products, such as comfort core, engineered wood, hardwood, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.