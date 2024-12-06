GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Given New $2.20 Price Target at Citigroup

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $1.00 to $2.20 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GrafTech International Trading Up 1.5 %

GrafTech International stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. GrafTech International has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $522.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 459.99% and a negative net margin of 55.21%. The business had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GrafTech International

GrafTech International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in GrafTech International by 58.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32,450 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 23,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

