GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Given New $2.20 Price Target at Citigroup

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $1.00 to $2.20 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
GrafTech International stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. GrafTech International has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $522.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.95.
GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 459.99% and a negative net margin of 55.21%. The business had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.
