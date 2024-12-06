Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) Director Ronald William Royal Sells 19,967 Shares

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) Director Ronald William Royal sold 19,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$193,080.89.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

TSE:GTE opened at C$9.30 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$6.36 and a 52 week high of C$14.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$285.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.61.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTE. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

