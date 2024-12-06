Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and traded as high as $27.87. Grayscale Future of Finance ETF shares last traded at $27.71, with a volume of 2,005 shares traded.

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67.

About Grayscale Future of Finance ETF

The Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (GFOF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks identified as shaping the Future of Finance. GFOF was launched on Feb 1, 2022 and is managed by Grayscale.

