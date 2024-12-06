Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4531 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is a boost from Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GEGGL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.44. 323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

the great elm capital management (“gecm”) investment team has deep experience investing in leveraged middle market companies. the gecm team has deployed more than $17 billion into credit investments in more than 550 issuers across 20+ jurisdictions over its 14-year history under mast capital management, llc (“mast”).

