Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4531 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is a boost from Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of GEGGL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.44. 323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $25.50.
About Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.