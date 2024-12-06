Green Brick Partners’ (GRBK) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of GRBK opened at $67.96 on Tuesday. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $48.30 and a fifty-two week high of $84.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 7.57.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 20.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

