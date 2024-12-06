Greif Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 ResultsDELAWARE, Ohio (December 4, 2024) – Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a leading provider of industrial packaging solutions, has disclosed its fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 financial outcomes.I

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Greif’s 8K filing here.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

