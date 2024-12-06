Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $199.00 and last traded at $199.00, with a volume of 240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $224.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Down 0.9 %

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Dividend Announcement

The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $3.7626 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $15.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Featured Articles

